Say hola to Spain on a plate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A trip to Spain sounds like the thing bucket lists are made of. But while planning the logistics of your dream trip may take weeks, the wait to try authentic Spanish cuisine doesn’t have to be that long. Just head to Raj Pavilion at ITC Windsor for their new exclusive menu.

Think Spain, and most people might think Barcelona. But junior sous chef Soni Kumari Rana wanted to do something different and chose to focus on Valencian cuisine, dishes that rely heavily on seafood and meat. If you’re a vegetarian, don’t worry. The chefs ensure that you will be well looked after and provide vegetarian alternatives to most dishes.

We begin with the Farmer’s Salad: A dish that looks like it’s come straight out of an episode of MasterChef Australia. With a mixture of greens, cucumbers, carrots, almonds and olives that delicately curves one side of the plate, the salad is as much a feast for your eyes as your tongue. Thin, translucent, pieces of cheddar cheese dot the dish, and we have fun exploring its nutty texture with the different elements of the salad.

Next up, is a tomato soup, which is poured over a fried basil. It tastes surprisingly tangy and we’re told that the tomatoes were roasted, which is what gave the soup a wonderful smokey aftertaste. The fried basil also proves to be a better accompaniment than croutons. Valencia, we’re told by Rana, is the birthplace of paella, a dish that is best enjoyed in its seafood varient. The vegetarian version, however, doesn’t disappoint, and the glutinous rice is a welcome change from the kind we consume here.

Paella is supposed to be comfort food for the Spanish, but surprisingly, it’s the Empanada that we find befitting for this title. The baked pastry with vegetable stuffing made us go ‘mmmh’ from the first bite, literally. It’s served with a mint chutney and a garlic aioli, and the latter clearly won our hearts. And stomachs. The empanadas are also served with thin potato wafers, which are made in-house and dusted with cheese powder. The entire dish is comfort food that will leave you confused as you try to decide what to savour first.

For dessert, we’re served an authentic sweet treat called horchata and fartons. The former is a milk preparation that is thickened with glutinous rice (similar to kheer) while the latter is similar to a light biscuit dusted with powdered sugar. Have them separately or enjoy them together, either way, the dessert hits all the right notes. And the best part? It’s exciting enough for someone looking to try something new. And familiar enough (the horchata is similar, in appearance and preparation, to kheer) for someone who wants to avoid the same. It’s a win-win! The menu is available till April 20; dinner only. The buffet is priced at `1, 995+ taxes.