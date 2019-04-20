Sirsi Circle flyover resurfacing work to resume, brace for traffic chaos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Resurfacing work on Sirsi Circle flyover is set to resume in a week. This is likely to trigger traffic chaos between Mysore Road and the Central Business District, inconveniencing commuters hugely.The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had started resurfacing work on Sirsi Circle flyover at the end of December 2018.

The civic body had then claimed that work on the entire stretch on both sides would be completed in 50 days. But almost four months later, only one side of the resurfacing work has been completed, allowing traffic from Town Hall to Mysore Road.Amid allegations of missed payments to contractors for work sanctioned at Rs 4.30 crore, the civic body had claimed that the work between Mysuru Road and Town Hall was halted due to election works. Now, as the general elections are over in Bengaluru, the civic body wants to resume the resurfacing of the 2.91-kilometre stretch from Mysore Road to Town Hall in the fourth week of April.

K T Nagaraj, Chief Engineer, Project Central, BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “We started the work in December-end but could not complete the resurfacing on both sides due to elections. As one side of the flyover has been completed, we will complete the remaining work soon. The work on the flyover will resume in the fourth week. Meanwhile, we will write to the traffic police for permission,” he said.

The Sirsi Circle flyover was built in 1999 to cut the traffic along Mysore Road as buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) used to travel on the same stretch from Majestic Bus Station before the Satellite Bus Station in Mysuru was introduced.

However, the surface that lasted for 10 years after construction underwent resurfacing work multiple times, About Rs 2.5 crore was spent on the same work just three years ago. But the road got damaged again last year. A BBMP official on the condition of anonymity said the surface may not last for more than three years as old methods are being used in ongoing work too. Also there was no study conducted on the repeated damages to the surface, the official added. However, Nagaraj said that ongoing work will last for more than 5 years.