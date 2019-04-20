Home Cities Bengaluru

Summer camps bring cheer to underprivileged children in Bangalore

Although the mercury levels are high, the season beings its own perks for children – summer camps.

Published: 20th April 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

BOSCO has launched the initiative in nine areas in Bengaluru

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the mercury levels are high, the season beings its own perks for children – summer camps. Catering to the all-round development of underprivileged children, many voluntary organisations are conducting activities for them. Bangalore Oniyavara Seva Coota (BOSCO) has launched the initiative in nine areas in the city. “We conducted a five-day camp until April 16, which had 147 children.

The camps involve life skills, child rights, child protection mechanisms, advocacy actions, self-awareness, waste management, yoga, health awareness, art and craft, eye checkup, music and dance, movie show, etc. The motto of the summer camp is to nurture their interest towards education through recreational and multicultural activities,” said Priya Magadeshwarn, a project manager at BOSCO. Their next camp beings on April 22, and is expected to receive enrolment from over 100 children from Shivaji Nagar.

These camps also include dropouts from schools. “We encourage parents from slums to get their children to participate. We then motivate the children to admit themselves back into school,” Priya added. Last year, 84 children returned back to school.

The Association for Promoting Social Action (APSA), an NGO for child rights, is working with 50 children in the shelter home this year. “These children are either runaways, victims of abuse, or have single parents who are underprivileged,” Usha V G, a coordinator at the organisation, said. “One of our camps, which will be on until April 30, is a 20-day event where children get information about child rights, and attend tutorials, and sports and drawing classes,” she added. 

Summer camps is considered something available for the high class society, pointed out Father Mathew Thomas, executive director of BOSCO. “Most of those camps focus on one activity. However, we give whatever information a child needs to grow and sustain. Children of all societies must receive the best education possible.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp