Train halted with a screech, it was scary, recounts passenger on KSR-Kacheguda Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers on board the KSR-Kacheguda Express were in a state of panic and confusion when two coaches, B1 and B2, got uncoupled and the train was brought to a halt after a screeching noise was heard on Friday evening. Among those on board was K Shiva Krishna, a stock market trader, travelling in the B1 coach with his friend Hari. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, “We were engaged in a discussion and I felt the train was moving quite slowly after it crossed Baiyappanahalli. There was a very big sound around 7.20 pm and suddenly the train came to a halt. There was some panic immediately in the coach.

Later, a few of us got out to check what had happened and we saw to our shock that the train had divided into two, just after our coach.” Travelling in seat number 60 of coach B2, the adjoining coach which got decoupled, R Jayasimha said, “I heard some vibration in the coach. Then a very loud noise was heard and the train immediately came to a stop. Many passengers alighted out of fear,” he said.

Two coaches away in S11 was Venkatesh, a software engineer. “We did not hear anything as we were away. After some time, passengers in S1 and S2 came to other coaches to use our toilets as they did not have drinking water,” he said.

Three hours later, passengers were seen assisting railway staffers to remove the debris off the tracks. Even after the train reached Baiyappanahalli and the passengers were made to alight, there was no relief due to lack of sufficient toilets and water supply at the station.