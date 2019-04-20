Underpasses flooded after just 2 days of rain, motorists suffer 

Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents of Bengaluru were all smiles on Wednesday and Thursday evening when thundershowers brought the temperatures down.

The underpass connecting Cunningham Road and Sankey Road flooded with rainwater.

BENGALURU:  Residents of Bengaluru were all smiles on Wednesday and Thursday evening when thundershowers brought the temperatures down. However, as soon as they headed out of their homes, the smiles were wiped off their faces when the familiar sight of flooded roads greeted them. 

The Kodigehalli railway underpass which was
opened to the public recently has turned into
a mini-lake | pics: pushkar v

In addition to this, in a sign of things to come, several underpasses in the city were flooded with rainwater, including the Kodigehalli Railway Underpass.

“The underpass was flooded as the rain gutter mesh was blocked due to waste dumped at the spot,” a BBMP official said. 

Motorists faced a veritable blockade as several important underpasses were choked. At KR Circle as well as at the junction of Airport road with Cunningham road, vital underpasses were inoperable, leaving commuters fuming. Similarly, those travelling between Sahakarnagar and Ballari road, were forced to take a diversion through Virupakshipura, causing more traffic woes.

Bengaluru Flood

