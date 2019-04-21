Home Cities Bengaluru

BU students to get real gold medals

Real gold will be given to gold medalists of the Bangalore University at its 54th annual convocation, which is scheduled to be held on April 22.

Bangalore University

The Bangalore University campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Real gold will be given to gold medalists of the Bangalore University at its 54th annual convocation, which is scheduled to be held on April 22.For several years, considering the cost of gold and the limited amount that was instituted by donors, the university distributed gold-plated/quoted silver medals for its gold medal winning students. From this year on, the university has decided to go for real gold medals.

As explained by the vice chancellor of Bangalore University professor KR Venugopal, each medal consists of 1.3 gm of gold. “For the first time we are honouring students with real gold medals, where 1.3 gm gold medal is embedded on 20 gram of silver plate. With this we are putting an end to the old practice where gold-plated medals were given,” said Venugopal.

During the 54th annual convocation, over 325 gold medals will be awarded to 240 students, and over 92 cash prizes will also be distributed.Each gold medal costs Rs 6,000, and in total the university is spending over Rs 14 lakh on all gold medals. “In case of cash awards, we are giving the interest amount earned by the amount instituted by the donors. This amount varies between Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. The interest amount will be given to students who bagged it,” explained the vice chancellor.

Honorary doctorate

Bangalore University that had earlier missed the opportunity to confer honorary doctorates for the last two convocations has finally received a green signal from the Governor and Chancellor this time. The Governor, Vajubai Vala had cleared three of the 11 names recommended by the university for honorary doctorates. Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardio Vascular Sciences, Dr Kamini Rao medical director Milann and SVV Subramanya Gupta social worker have been selected for honorary doctorates.

Golden student

Vinutha KV from M.Sc Chemistry department at Bangalore University has won highest gold medals this time. She has bagged a total of seven gold medals and three cash prizes. Vinutha hails from Kondavalahalli, a small village in Gudibande taluk in Chikkaballapur district. Speaking about her success, she said, “I would like to do PhD in Chemistry at Bangalore University itself and take up teaching or research as my profession.”

