Home Cities Bengaluru

Drug peddler escapes, three others held

A 26-year-old drug peddler escaped, despite the police opening fire at him in Anekal on April 13.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old drug peddler escaped, despite the police opening fire at him in Anekal on April 13. The injured Arun Kumar is still at large, however, three of his associates were nabbed by the police on Friday.

A senior police officer said that around 10.30pm on April 13, the gang, which includes seven members including the prime accused Arun Kumar, were stopping passers-by at Anekal Town to rob them, when the police received an alert about the incident.

A special team of officers went and stopped their car, but Arun attacked them with a stone and drove away. A police inspector opened fire at the car and the bullet struck Arun’s leg after passing through the car’s door. Four bike-borne members of the gang also managed to escape.

The police officer said they captured three members of the gang Venkatraj alias Tukadi, Abhilash and Raja on the city’s outskirts on Friday after a tip-off, but the others were still at large. All are between 25 to 30 years of age and are unemployed, he added.

The police team searched several hospitals around the locality as Arun was hit by a bullet when he drove away, but he did not seem to have received any treatment from hospitals close by. “We got information that the gang took him to Tamil Nadu. While earlier the gang was into drug peddling, when we started tracking their movements they shifted their modus operandi to rob lone walkers,” the police officer added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp