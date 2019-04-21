Drug peddler escapes, three others held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old drug peddler escaped, despite the police opening fire at him in Anekal on April 13. The injured Arun Kumar is still at large, however, three of his associates were nabbed by the police on Friday.

A senior police officer said that around 10.30pm on April 13, the gang, which includes seven members including the prime accused Arun Kumar, were stopping passers-by at Anekal Town to rob them, when the police received an alert about the incident.

A special team of officers went and stopped their car, but Arun attacked them with a stone and drove away. A police inspector opened fire at the car and the bullet struck Arun’s leg after passing through the car’s door. Four bike-borne members of the gang also managed to escape.

The police officer said they captured three members of the gang Venkatraj alias Tukadi, Abhilash and Raja on the city’s outskirts on Friday after a tip-off, but the others were still at large. All are between 25 to 30 years of age and are unemployed, he added.

The police team searched several hospitals around the locality as Arun was hit by a bullet when he drove away, but he did not seem to have received any treatment from hospitals close by. “We got information that the gang took him to Tamil Nadu. While earlier the gang was into drug peddling, when we started tracking their movements they shifted their modus operandi to rob lone walkers,” the police officer added.