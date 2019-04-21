Home Cities Bengaluru

Man hurt after phone explodes in his pocket

A 25-year-old bike mechanic was severely injured when his new Vivo phone’s mobile battery exploded while riding his bike in Nandagudi on the city’s outskirts on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 21st April 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Gangadhar who suffered burns and other injuries is now recovering in a private hospital | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old bike mechanic was severely injured when his new Vivo phone’s mobile battery exploded while riding his bike in Nandagudi on the city’s outskirts on Thursday afternoon. An unidentified woman who was riding pillion with him, escaped with minor injuries.

The injured rider is Gangadhar, a resident of Srinivasapura near Hosakote, who owns a workshop also in Hosakote.The police said the incident happened at about 12.30 pm when Gangadhar was headed to Srinivasapura to cast his vote when the unidentified woman, waiting for a bus, requested to be dropped to Nakkanahalli on the way to Srinivasapura. The duo was passing Tharabahalli Cross when his mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket suddenly exploded, forcing Gangadhar to lose control of the speeding bike and causing them to fall.

He sustained injuries in the left leg from impact and burns and is recovering in the ICU of a private hospital.  Officials from Vivo visited the hospital and assured that they would bear his medical expenses.
Speaking to TNIE, Gangadhar said he had purchased the Vivo phone just a day before for Rs 15,000 on EMI basis. He said, “When I fell down and was crying for help,  onlookers did not help immediately. Instead, they were recording a video of the phone burning. Two of my friends passing on a bike called an ambulance to rush me to a private hospital. The woman who was sitting pillion with me had minor injuries on her leg. She just took a lift on another bike.”

Gangadhar said he was sad as the the incident prevented him from casting his vote. My injuries are expected to take a week to heal and the bike was seized by the police, he said.Nandagudi police have issued a notice to the phone company seeking an explanation. A Vivo technical team visited the station on Saturday to conduct a probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp