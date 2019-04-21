Man hurt after phone explodes in his pocket

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old bike mechanic was severely injured when his new Vivo phone’s mobile battery exploded while riding his bike in Nandagudi on the city’s outskirts on Thursday afternoon. An unidentified woman who was riding pillion with him, escaped with minor injuries.

The injured rider is Gangadhar, a resident of Srinivasapura near Hosakote, who owns a workshop also in Hosakote.The police said the incident happened at about 12.30 pm when Gangadhar was headed to Srinivasapura to cast his vote when the unidentified woman, waiting for a bus, requested to be dropped to Nakkanahalli on the way to Srinivasapura. The duo was passing Tharabahalli Cross when his mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket suddenly exploded, forcing Gangadhar to lose control of the speeding bike and causing them to fall.

He sustained injuries in the left leg from impact and burns and is recovering in the ICU of a private hospital. Officials from Vivo visited the hospital and assured that they would bear his medical expenses.

Speaking to TNIE, Gangadhar said he had purchased the Vivo phone just a day before for Rs 15,000 on EMI basis. He said, “When I fell down and was crying for help, onlookers did not help immediately. Instead, they were recording a video of the phone burning. Two of my friends passing on a bike called an ambulance to rush me to a private hospital. The woman who was sitting pillion with me had minor injuries on her leg. She just took a lift on another bike.”

Gangadhar said he was sad as the the incident prevented him from casting his vote. My injuries are expected to take a week to heal and the bike was seized by the police, he said.Nandagudi police have issued a notice to the phone company seeking an explanation. A Vivo technical team visited the station on Saturday to conduct a probe.