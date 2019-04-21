Home Cities Bengaluru

Rain claims second victim in a week

A 38-year-old pedestrian was electrocuted in Weavers Colony near Hulimavu on Saturday.

By Express News Service

A 38-year-old pedestrian was electrocuted in Weavers Colony near Hulimavu on Saturday. Due to the heavy rain and wind, a live electric wire snapped and fell next to him, after he slipped and fell into an open drain. The deceased, Balakrishna, a resident of Weavers Colony was on his way to a factory where he was an employee. The police officer said that the incident occurred around 7.30pm.

The residents who noticed the mishap alerted Konanakunte police, and BESCOM staff rushed to the spot. His body was lifted and sent to KIMS hospital for the postmortem. B a l a k r i s h n a ’s w i f e, Leelavathi has filed a complaint and Konanakunte police are probing the case. However, no case of negligence has been booked against either BESCOM or BBMP for non-maintenance of the footpath, or for lack of safety around electric wires. It may be recalled that three days ago a biker, Kiran, 27, was killed after a branch of tree fell on him near Lumbini Garden in Amruthahalli police station limits.

