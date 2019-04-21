Home Cities Bengaluru

‘The debris was cleared manually’

The toilet was ripped off, imagine if someone had been inside at that time.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers and few railway staffers manually carried out the job | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

No top railway official was present and no accident relief van was arranged to help in removing the debris off the tracks, passengers complained. Some of the travellers and railway staffers manually carried out the job. Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer K Umesh and Ramachandra, Divisional Electrical Engineer, Traction, went to the spot, while DRM R S Saxena came to the Control Room of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office to take charge at 8.15 pm. A railway official said, “Thankfully the train was running at 15 km/hr due to speed restrictions.

The toilet was ripped off, imagine if someone had been inside at that time. If the train was moving faster, it would have derailed.” While the ADRM in charge of operations, Sarvagna Bairava was on leave, ADRM Kalyani Sethuraman was in Chennai and ADRM G K Jalan was in the city. It was left to the Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, E Vijaya, to answer hundreds of calls and messages from news persons from Hubballi.

NEW DRM FOR BENGALURU

The Bengaluru Railway Division of South Western Railway Zone has now got a new Divisional Railway Manager. Ashok Kumar Varma, Executive Director, Railway Stores, at Railway Board in New Delhi, is set to take over shortly from the incumbent RS Saxena, according to a senior railway official. However, it is unrelated to the mishap.

Comments

