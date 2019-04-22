Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Buyer’ flees with bike on sale, documents 

On April 19, two persons contacted him, expressing interest in buying his bike. One of them introduced himself as Rahul, and said he lived in Hebbal.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 23-year-old youth’s plan of selling his Yamaha FZ went awry after a miscreant, who contacted him under the guise of buying the bike, fled with it from Kanaka Nagar, in Hebbal, on Friday. 
Sanath Kumar Bhat, a resident of Hosakerehalli in Banashankari 3rd Stage, had posted an advertisement on online portal OLX, along with his contact number. 

On April 19, two persons contacted him, expressing interest in buying his bike. One of them introduced himself as Rahul, and said he lived in Hebbal. Bhat, who had some work in Hebbal, told Rahul he would meet him that evening. Bhat went to Hebbal around 6.15pm and met Rahul, who appeared to be in his mid-20s. 

Rahul reportedly told Bhat that he liked the bike and wanted to show it to his family members and take their opinion. He claimed his house was nearby and asked Bhat to sit pillion. He then rode the bike on to 6 A cross in Kanaka Nagar, and showed Bhat a house, claiming it was where he lived. He asked Bhat to give the bike’s RC book and insurance copy to show to his parents. The moment Bhat gave him the documents, Rahul sped away on the bike.

Bhat waited for him some time and called him on his mobile number, but Rahul had switched off his mobile. Bhat realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint with Hebbal police. An investigating officer said they had taken up a case of theft and cheating.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamaha FZ Kanaka Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp