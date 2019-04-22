‘Buyer’ flees with bike on sale, documents 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth’s plan of selling his Yamaha FZ went awry after a miscreant, who contacted him under the guise of buying the bike, fled with it from Kanaka Nagar, in Hebbal, on Friday.

Sanath Kumar Bhat, a resident of Hosakerehalli in Banashankari 3rd Stage, had posted an advertisement on online portal OLX, along with his contact number.

On April 19, two persons contacted him, expressing interest in buying his bike. One of them introduced himself as Rahul, and said he lived in Hebbal. Bhat, who had some work in Hebbal, told Rahul he would meet him that evening. Bhat went to Hebbal around 6.15pm and met Rahul, who appeared to be in his mid-20s.

Rahul reportedly told Bhat that he liked the bike and wanted to show it to his family members and take their opinion. He claimed his house was nearby and asked Bhat to sit pillion. He then rode the bike on to 6 A cross in Kanaka Nagar, and showed Bhat a house, claiming it was where he lived. He asked Bhat to give the bike’s RC book and insurance copy to show to his parents. The moment Bhat gave him the documents, Rahul sped away on the bike.

Bhat waited for him some time and called him on his mobile number, but Rahul had switched off his mobile. Bhat realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint with Hebbal police. An investigating officer said they had taken up a case of theft and cheating.