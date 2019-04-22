Home Cities Bengaluru

Elders to sing, dance and feel like kids again at this fest  

Come April 28 and elders around the city can feel like children again, thanks to Volunteering for a Cause (VFC).

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

In 2018, the participants put up cultural performances and this year, the organisers are expecting around 300 senior citizens to take part

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Come April 28 and elders around the city can feel like children again, thanks to Volunteering for a Cause (VFC). The city-based NGO is organising the third edition of ‘Hiriyara Jaatre’ – an event that serves as a platform for seniors to showcase their talents – which will be held at New Horizon Gurukul Marathahalli. This year, the event will also incorporate childhood games, such as passing the ball and antakshari, which will help participants relive fond memories from the good old days. 

The first edition of the event was held in 2017 and saw participation from around 90 elders. Organisers hope that at least 280 elders from different old age homes will take part this year. Besides the games, the event will also include skits, singing and dancing. The volunteers also plan to recreate the ambience of a village fair.

“It’s not easy, but it’s going to be worth it,” said Surendran, the founder of VFC. The event comes under one of its causes ‘The Golden Heroes’, where they focus on aged citizens in Bengaluru. “It’s normal for people to donate resources and support old age homes with basic requirements, but VFC promotes quality time with elders.

This is done not only among volunteers and elders but also by getting elders from different old age homes to meet and interact. A lot of effort and logistics go into planning such an event,” said Uma, a volunteer with VFC.

For the past few weekends, the volunteers have been visiting old age homes in order to train the elders to put up singing, dancing and various other performances at the event. “They are thrilled to put up a show. Every time they prove to us that age is just a number,” said Santosh and Abhi, who are coordinating with the volunteers. 

Anandha Murthi is an 80-year-old who took part in the singing competition in the event last year. “I won the third prize at the event. We all had a great time and are looking forward to the upcoming Hiriyara Jaatre,” said Murthi, who attends Nightingales Sandhya Kirana, a day care centre for the elderly from lower socio-economic strata .

Savitha, on the other hand, is excited to meet inmates from other old age homes and reconnect with acquaintances she met last year. “The fest helped us connect with new people from different old age homes, which was a nice experience for us. I can’t wait to meet them again,” said the 75-year-old.

The volunteering platform has grown from three volunteers and one cause to 2,500 volunteers and 17 causes since 2012. Most volunteers are techies or students, who spend some time during their weekends involved in activities of VFC, such as spending time with underprivileged children, recording audio books for the visually impaired and creating voter awareness.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volunteering for a Cause

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp