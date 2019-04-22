Home Cities Bengaluru

Frothing Bellandur sparks concern once again

One of the largest water bodies in the city started spewing toxic foam on Sunday; experts call for viable solution for rejuvenation

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The latest frothing took place right after the pre-monsoon showers

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru is feeling relieved from the hot summer season due to the recent heavy pre-monsoon rainfall, the downpour has once again brought to focus the increasing level of pollution in Bellandur lake. The lake, one of the largest water bodies in the city, began to spew toxic foam on Sunday, presenting the familiar sight that has become synonymous with pollution in the city.

The residential neighbourhood is once again feeling irked, as the lake is forming a huge amount of white foam with offensive odour. “Frothing in Bellandur lake is just an evidence of what kind of pollutants are present in the water. The heavy chemical content in the lake is the main problem. We want a permanent solution for this,” Daina Emmanuel, a resident of the area told CE.

The continuous frothing of the lake once again indicates the need for action at the ground level, said environment activist Sonali Singh, who live nearby. “The government of Karnataka has been telling the National Green Tribunal over a year now that they are taking action to rejuvenate the lake and crores of rupees have been allocated for this project. But this latest frothing right after the pre-monsoon rainfall is raising a great concern and calls for a viable solution for rejuvenation of the lake,” Singh added. 

Recently, local government bodies like  Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Development Authority implemented some preventive measures, like building fences and gradient slowers, but people are questioning such efforts.

“The government is repeatedly ignoring the main cause of the problem. Bellandur lake should be rejuvenated, if we want to resolve this issue. Also, we have been constantly giving a proposal to enforce a ban on use of phosphorus-containing detergents, which has not been followed,” said T V Ramachandra, IISc professor, who is a part of the committee set up by NGT to look into the Bellandur lake issue.

