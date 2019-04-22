Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang attacks techie inside Cubbon Park, steals his shoes, money

A gang of three men and two women is prowling around Cubbon Park targeting lone men to rob them.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A gang of three men and two women is prowling around Cubbon Park targeting lone men to rob them. A 43-year-old software engineer Nanda Kishore Rao learnt this the hard way on Friday when he was badly beaten up by the gang and ended up in a hospital, only to discover that the man in the next bed was also beaten up by the same gang, that too in the same place — Cubbon Park — just hours before they had targeted him.

Rao, a resident of Banashankari Stage II, on Friday had visited his uncle’s place in Central Business District (CBD) for lunch. In the evening, went to ‘Karagada Kunte’, in Cubbon Park, and sat there for a while “I was tired so I was just relaxing there when a group of three men and two women came and asked me what I was doing there. I told them I am just sitting. The place had a small temple with three goddess’ photos, but they began scolding me claiming that the place belonged to them,” Rao said.

When Rao said he would complain to the police, the men called someone over the mobile phone and then started hitting him with a wooden log. “They repeatedly hit me on my head and I started bleeding profusely. They took my wallet and shoes and kept hitting me till I reached the road, which was around 100 metres from Karagada Kunte. I asked them to give me back my valuables but they refused. When I was boarding an autorickshaw to go to a hospital, they returned my wallet, but not money inside it and my shoes,” he said.

Rao went to Bowring hospital for treatment for his head injuries. “There, I found another person who had visited the same place and was attacked by the same gang. I think they have planned and attacked us,” Rao said. An investigating officer from Cubbon Park police station said, “We have taken up a case of assault and making efforts to nab the attackers. Once we catch them, we will find out why they attacked Rao.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cubbon Park attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp