Goons kick bike, attacks and robs delivery boy

 A 21-year-old delivery boy was attacked by two miscreants with lethal weapons in broad daylight on Sunday in KR Puram police station limits, and was robbed of `22,500 cash.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 21-year-old delivery boy was attacked by two miscreants with lethal weapons in broad daylight on Sunday in KR Puram police station limits, and was robbed of Rs 22,500 cash. As he was riding, the goons kicked his vehicle making him fall, and attacked and robbed him. The injured is Malik Basha, a resident of Chandru Layout in KR Puram,  who works with an online food delivery app. 

He was assigned to pick up food from a hotel on ITPL Main Road near Decathlon. While passing through Devasandra railway gate, at around 11.45 am, two men came by on a bike and the pillion rider kicked his bike. 

“As I fell, the goons attacked me with a lethal weapon. They then cut my kurta pocket and took the money along with the pocket and escaped,” Basha alleged. An investigating officer said they were not sure whether Basha was robbed, as the money he claimed to be carrying may have fallen down when he fell. “We have taken up a case of assault. But, Basha’s pocket was clearly cut with a weapon,” he said. Interestingly, instead of registering the case under IPC section 397, the police have registered a case of assault under IPC section 324. 

