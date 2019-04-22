Home Cities Bengaluru

Man gets electrocuted; cops say unnatural death

Konanakunte Police on Sunday took up a case of unnatural death of Balakrishna, 38, who was electrocuted in Weavers Colony, during the heavy rains on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Konanakunte Police on Sunday took up a case of unnatural death of Balakrishna, 38, who was electrocuted in Weavers Colony, during the heavy rains on Saturday. Balakrishna was working in a private handloom factory and was going for his night shift when a live electrical wire fell on him, killing him almost instantly.

The police officer said, based on the incident they have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “However, once the investigation is over, and if we find negligence on part of BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) officials, we will file a case against them,” he said. 

The police officer further said that earlier they used to take a case of negligence against BBMP if any person was electrocuted in public places. But there is a circular issued by BESCOM stating that the exact cause of death be investigated before filing a case of negligence causing death.If the police find any negligence on part of BESCOM officials they would file an FIR against the officials concerned. 

The circular read, “We have found that Balakrishna was walking on a footpath and two live wires came in contact with him due to heavy winds during the rain. He fell into the open drain due to the electrocution and was killed on the spot.” 

Speaking to TNIE, Leelavathi wife of Balakrishna said, “Balakrishna would go to the temple for service in the week ends. He had gone to the temple and served food to the devotees before heading to the factory for his night shift. No officials came forward to help my family after the mishap and last rites were performed in Banashankari on Sunday evening. He was earning Rs 8,000 a month and since I have a 12-year-old daughter, it is very difficult to manage the livelihood,” she said.

