Man kills wife after she opposes affair

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electronic City police on Sunday arrested a 33-year-old private firm employee who killed his wife after she voiced opposition against his extra-marital affair on Saturday evening. The accused tried to mislead the police by stating that his wife committed suicide.

The arrested is Ramesh Babu, a resident of Doddathoguru. The couple have a daughter.

The police said on Saturday evening, Babu attacked Priyanka (26) with a weapon before strangling her. Later he called the police and said she committed suicide.

He even rushed her to a private hospital. The doctors found external injuries on her body and alerted the police on the possibility of it being a case of murder. On interrogation, Babu confessed they would often quarrel over his extramarital affair. Upset over this, he attacked and killed her.