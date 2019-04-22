New rain harvesting method brings cheer

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy rains on Wednesday (April 17) brought much cheer to the residents of apartment complexes in Chinnapannahalli, Doddanekundi, Alpine Eco Road and Tubarahalli. It was not that it rained after a long time to bring some relief to the city, but it successfully put to test a new filtration system that allowed them to store rainwater in clear water form, ranging from 30,000 litres to 4 lakh litres. For instance, the resident welfare association of the Adithya Elixir apartment complex on Alpine Eco Road, which has more than 90 houses, has a sump with a capacity to store rainwater up to 70,000 litres.

During the rains, the apartment dwellers saved 50,000 litres of water. When it starts raining, the water from the terrace goes to the PVC pipes with a new inbuilt filtration system. The incoming water to the inline filters settle the sediments, allowing only clean water to the sump. The sump then distributes water to the head tank from where the residents get the water supplied.

“Using an inline filter removes dirt and particulates, reduces chlorine taste and odour,” said Mohit Garg, resident of Aditya Elixir. Another apartment complex which serves 438 apartments, called Bren Unity off Chinnapannahalli Main Road, saved close to 2 lakh litres of water during the April 17 rains. This apartment has a pre-treatment and post-treatment tank.

“The water gets collected from the terrace, which takes it to the sump located in the group, after which the water is taken to pre-treatment plant, also located in the complex. It treats the water and then takes it to the post-treatment tank, which is the main tank from where the water gets supplied,” said Nirmal Kumar Behera, a resident of Bren Unity.