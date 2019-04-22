Home Cities Bengaluru

New rain harvesting method brings cheer

Apartment complexes put to test a new filtration system that allows residents to store up to 30k to 4 lakh litres of water 

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Inline filters used in an apartment complex | express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The heavy rains on Wednesday (April 17) brought much cheer to the residents of apartment complexes in Chinnapannahalli, Doddanekundi, Alpine Eco Road and Tubarahalli. It was not that it rained after a long time to bring some relief to the city, but it successfully put to test a new filtration system that allowed them to store rainwater in clear water form, ranging from 30,000 litres to 4 lakh litres. For instance, the resident welfare association of the Adithya Elixir apartment complex on Alpine Eco Road, which has more than 90 houses, has a sump with a capacity to store rainwater up to 70,000 litres.

During the rains, the apartment dwellers saved 50,000 litres of water. When it starts raining, the water from the terrace goes to the PVC pipes with a new inbuilt filtration system. The incoming water to the inline filters settle the sediments, allowing only clean water to the sump. The sump then distributes water to the head tank from where the residents get the water supplied. 

“Using an inline filter removes dirt and particulates, reduces chlorine taste and odour,” said Mohit Garg, resident of Aditya Elixir. Another apartment complex which serves 438 apartments, called Bren Unity off Chinnapannahalli Main Road, saved close to 2 lakh litres of water during the April 17 rains. This apartment has a pre-treatment and post-treatment tank. 

“The water gets collected from the terrace, which takes it to the sump located in the group, after which the water is taken to pre-treatment plant, also located in the complex. It treats the water and then takes it to the post-treatment tank, which is the main tank from where the water gets supplied,” said Nirmal Kumar Behera, a resident of Bren Unity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heavy rains rain harvesting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp