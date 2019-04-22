Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents raise stink over sewage flowing into lake 

The recent downpour has recharged water bodies, bringing cheer to residents.

Published: 22nd April 2019

Recent rainfall has brought trouble for Doddanekundi residents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent downpour has recharged water bodies, bringing cheer to residents. However, rainfall brings its own set of problems for people living near Doddanekundi lake.  Following the rain last week, water got mixed with sewage from houses and VIRLA children’s park, and has flowed into the lake, say members of the Nekundi Tank Rejuvenation Association (NETRA), a citizens’ group that works towards improvement of the lake.

Residents are now complaining of stench and mosquitoes, due to the dirty water from the drain flowing into the water body. It is difficult to take a stroll around the lake, the say. “After each episode of rainfall, the lake gets filled with drain water. People throw garbage on the lake bed, which enters the water after rainfall, making the situation worse,” NETRA secretary P Pramod said.

Residents say most parts of the lake are inaccessible, there is a railway line running on its one side. “We have also noticed rowdies from this area spend time near the lake. They drink alcohol and throw bottles into the lake. Though contractors were engaged before, the lake was never maintained,” said Divya, an association member.

According to Pramod, they tried contacting officials from the lake department of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) but did not receive a proper response from them. “A few months back, the custody of the lake was transferred from Bangalore Development Authority to BBMP. Maybe they could not respond due to the elections. But the stench is spreading each day and it’s getting difficult to live in the area,” Pramod added. 

A BBMP lake department official said they are waiting for funds to be released to begin work on the water body. “We can take over the lake and rejuvenate it only after the funds are released. The funding process takes time,” the official said.

