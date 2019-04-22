Techie attacks wife with iron rod in car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Kunigal road near Nelamangala Town after a 37-year-old techie attacked his wife with an iron rod inside their car on Saturday. The public rescued the injured woman before alerting the Nelamangala Town police.The accused Naveen Narayana, a resident of Nayandahalli, has been arrested by the Kunigal police. He works in a reputed software firm and married his wife just ten months ago. The police said that the incident took place on Saturday evening, when the couple were coming back to the city after visiting Dharmastala. While returning home, Naveen took out an iron rod in the car and attacked his wife Asha (35) repeatedly.

“Asha ran way from the car and took help from nearby villagers to escape her husband. As the locals rushed to catch him, he drove away. They then alerted the Nelamangala Town police who located the car based on eyewitness details. He was handed over to Kunigal police since the attack took place in an area which fell under their jurisdiction” the officer added.

Asha, who is recovering in a private hospital, alleged that she was being harassed by Naveen for a dowry. She said he took her to the outskirts of the city on the pretext of temple visit, only for him to attack her.

However, Naveen told the police that Asha had been demanding to live in a separate house since she did not like living with her in-laws, and constantly quarrelled with him. Upset over this, he attacked her.