Home Cities Bengaluru

100 artistes to perform 33 dance styles from across the country

Besides dance, the production will also incorporate elements of theatre to make the narrative more gripping.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dancers will perform various art forms such as Bihu, Bhangra and Ghumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr Sanjay Shantaram and Rathna Supriya are two dancers on a mission. The two have collaborated and choreographed the production Apoorva Bharatam, but what makes the production special? It will feature 100 dancers who will perform 33 Indian dance forms, including folk and classical forms such as Bihu from Assam, Karaga Kavadi Puliattam from Tamil Nadu, Bhangra and Garbha and Ghumar from Rajasthan. The dancers share that they hope to educate children and inculcate a sense of patriotism through
their performance.

Dr Shantaram, artistic director of Shivpriya School of Dance and Music, says, “The production glorifies the cultural richness and heritage of our country. Audiences will get to see and learn a lot about India through the dance presentation, which celebrates unity in diversity.”

Besides dance, the production will also incorporate elements of theatre to make the narrative more gripping. “We will showcase events of historical importance, so some events from the lives of Shivaji and Mahatma Gandhi will be performed. Scenes from Ramayana and Mahabharatha will also be incorporated,” explains Dr Shantaram.

The duo has been planning for the production for a long time. The idea surfaced from a casual meeting between Supriya and Dr Shantaram, who realised their mutual interest in projecting the country with pride through dance and theatre. Most of the dancers are from both their dance schools: Shivpriya School of Dance and Music and Nithya Narthana Priya School of Bharatnatyam. The Odissi, Mohiniattam, Yakshagana and Kathakali artistes have been invited from other schools.

“We divided the choreography between each other to make the process smooth and quick. Both of us have made several attempts to maintain the nativity and authenticity of the respective dance style. We have been working on this since January,” he says, adding that he will also be performing the Shiv Tandava and several other folk dances.

Their biggest challenge was getting together all the artistes. “We had to look for tailors to stitch the costumes exclusively for the production. But no matter the difficulty, we cherish every moment of working towards this production,” Dr Shantaram adds.

The event will be held on April 26, 6 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp