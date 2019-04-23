Home Cities Bengaluru

Another month to go before Bellandur lake gets all 50 CCTV cameras

BBMP has proposed installation of 50 cameras near different outlets and inlets of the lake, along with exclusive control rooms.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

An under-construction watch tower at Sun City Layout

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent frothing of Bellandur lake has again triggered debate on the efforts of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the upkeep of water bodies in the city. Citizens are now raising questions about the delay in implementation of the project by BBMP to install surveillance cameras around Bellandur lake.

Taking cognisance of the repeated incidents of fire and the increasing water pollution due to dumping of garbage in the 951-acre lake, BBMP had sanctioned construction of watchtowers at ST Bed, Sun City and Ambedkar Nagar almost two years ago. Marshals will be deployed at each watch tower to keep a 24-hour surveillance on miscreants and other illegal activities. Right now, only two watch towers are functional. The project is still pending.

“There is one CCTV camera next to my apartment. So nowadays, people don’t throw anything on Yemlur side, keeping in mind the camera. But they still dump waste at other parts of the Bellandur lake, where there are no CCTV cameras,” Vishrut Singh, a resident of Yemlur, said.

The installation of 50 CCTV cameras will be over in one month, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of BBMP told CE. “Miscreants set the foliage on fire and throw rubbish in the lake,” Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner of SWM Department, BBMP, said. “If we can stop such activities, we can definitely control the problem to a great extent,” he added.

BBMP has proposed installation of 50 cameras near different outlets and inlets of the lake, along with exclusive control rooms. “We have already installed 15 cameras, but there was a delay in the project because of the difficulty to reach the tower locations and interruptions in power supply,” Khan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp