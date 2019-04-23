City hospital botched surgery, killed mum, tweets Nigerian

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Nigerian man shared the medical ordeal and painful death of his mother after a surgery at a private Bengaluru hospital. In a series of tweets, he narrated the case of medical negligence, wrong diagnosis and exorbitant bill he was forced to pay.

Sharing his mother’s story, Tobi Marshal said she had complained of back pain for five years, and was treated with therapy and medication in Nigeria. In June 2018, she was diagnosed with “degenerative lumber canal stenosis with instability and scoliosis at L4-5 & L3-4” at a private Indian hospital in Lagos.

Marshal alleged that the hospital has a reputation of being extortionists who lure Nigerians to India and charge outrageous sums for surgeries. On a budget of Rs 3.6 million, he and his mother flew down to Bengaluru for corrective surgery.

Just before the surgery, he was told that it would cost him double the amount, as the Lagos hospital had made a wrong diagnosis.After her discharge on December 4, 2018, Marshal said his mum’s condition began to deteriorate. This led to another round of hospital trips which cost them about N6 million. “On December 19, results showed that she had bacteria meningitis which led to stroke due to complications from the spinal surgery...” he narrated. She left the ICU nine days later and later passed away.

Meanwhile, the hospital allegedly handed him an estimated bill of $12,500. He visited a lawyer in India, who reportedly told him that he had dealt with similar cases of Nigerians being cheated.

“You could go to China or Korea but please stay away from India they are heartless,” he tweeted. Twitterati picked up the story and tagged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and the hospital, seeking justice for the Nigerian.However, the hospital in question couldn’t be contacted till the edition went to print.