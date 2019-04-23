Home Cities Bengaluru

KIA reaches new heights with over 33 million passengers last year

The Kempegwoda International Airport (KIA) on Monday released the data of Bengaluru International Airport for 2018-19.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegwoda International Airport (KIA) on Monday released the data of Bengaluru International Airport for 2018-19. The airport reported a growth in passenger traffic, with the figure reaching 33.30 million passengers, compared to previous year’s 26.91 million. Of this, 28.80 million were domestic passengers, while 4.48 million were international travellers. Passenger traffic registered a 23.8% growth in the 2018-19 financial year, compared to the previous fiscal year.

The airport, considered as one of the fastest growing airports in the world, has witnessed an exponential growth in passenger traffic. The BIAL – operator of the airport – has undertaken Rs 13,000 crore capacity expansion to cater to the long-term demands of the aviation market in India. This includes the first-phase construction of a 255,000-sqm Terminal 2, an advanced Cat-IIIB Code-F Capable Runway and a landside expansion, which is expected to give the airport a substantial capacity boost, once ready.

“Until the first phase of the new terminal is ready in 2021, BIAL will continue to make technology enhancements to ease congestion,” a release stated.Hari Marar, MD & CEO of BIAL, said that creating a smooth and pleasant travel experience for passengers remains his top priority. “Passengers at KIA have come to associate our airport with a high quality travel experience. Maintaining this experience poses a challenge, given the growth in passenger volumes we are currently witnessing. However, with careful hourly capacity management and investment in new technology, BIAL is committed to provide this to the best of our ability.”

“Meanwhile, work on the second runway and terminal, as well as other supporting infrastructure is on at full throttle. All this will provide the airport sufficient capacity to meet the demand over the next decade,” Marar added.

