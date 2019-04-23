Home Cities Bengaluru

Kuvempu University continues construction in Bhadra Reserve

Last year, the university had cleared 30 acres of forest land for construction of a second stadium and is now building half a kilometer of road that falls in the Aldara section of Lakkavali Range.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Road constructed by Kuvempu University in Bhadra Tiger Reserve | express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wildlife activists, students and staff are up in arms against the continuing construction activity by Kuvempu University in the Singhanamane State Forest of Lakkavali Range in Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The university has cleared large tracts of forest land for building a stadium, hostel and a road even before obtaining a forest clearance.

Last year, the university had cleared 30 acres of forest land for construction of a second stadium and is now building half a kilometer of road that falls in the Aldara section of Lakkavali Range. Students and staff further allege that the university has been indulging in clearing large tracts of forest land. “We often see tigers and other ungulates, but the ongoing works has disturbed the wildlife to a large extent. We are pained to see such disregard for nature what with the university having a wildlife department.”  However, university officials say extension works were needed for the benefit of students and permission has been acquired.

Forest land equalling 323 acres were granted on lease to the university on condition that no construction work would be taken up without permission.Meanwhile, Bhadra Wildlife Division Conservator of Forests (CF), Dhananjaya S, told TNIE the university applied for forest clearances but permission is yet to be given. He said, “They have submitted an online application for forest clearances and Stage 1 and 2 clearances is yet to come. Legally, they are not supposed to take up any works till the permission comes. The university have taken up the work as they believe they will get the permission. Since the ongoing works are for benefit of the student community, we have not stopped it.

