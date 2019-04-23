Home Cities Bengaluru

Man attacked by gang members for honking

Naveen found gang had blocked the road near Trimurthy Bar and Restaurant in Lakshmipuram Main Road, and were creating a ruckus.

Published: 23rd April 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old building construction contractor was brutally attacked by a gang of 10 to 11 men in Lakshmipura near Kempegowda Nagar on Saturday midnight for honking at them. He was on his way back home  from his mother-in-law’s house in Laksmipura when the incident occurred. The victim is Naveen, a resident of Kempegowda Nagar.

He honked at them, but they did not make way for him to pass. When he honked again, they caught him. Two people took hollow bricks from the roadside and attacked his head, face and back repeatedly. They also stole his phone and wallet which had ` 4,000.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s brother and his friend who were passing through noticed Naveen getting beaten up. As they approached the spot, the attackers escaped in their bikes.

An investigating officer from Kempegowda Nagar police station said, “We have taken up the case and are investigating.”

