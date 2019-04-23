Home Cities Bengaluru

Mane matters: Summer grooming tips for men

Maintaining hair is the biggest challenge especially for men with long locks.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shashank Kumar dreads summer. The heat and sweat bring hair fall and stickiness on his scalp. Using a helmet makes it worse. Men do have their share of problems when it comes to grooming hair and beard during this season. While some prefer high-end salon hair treatments, some stick to their family barbers who suggest traditional remedies. When Shashank complained of hair fall to his barber, he
said, “Use mother’s handmade shikakai powder and everything will be fine. Coconut oil works
as a natural conditioner.”

Without a doubt, having facial hair is highly in fashion at the moment. Beard and moustache have become an emotion to many. Jahabar Sadique started growing his beard for religious reasons, five years back. Now it’s one of the closest associations and has become an identity.

“My lengthy beard requires maintenance to reduce hair fall. I wash it multiple times with cold water. Since I need to do absolution before prayers, I invariably wash it five times a day. Apart from this, I shampoo it once every three days with a conditioner. If it’s not maintained clean, the skin beneath becomes itchy. Once every two weeks, I trim the edges, it helps grow the beard in shape,”he said.

Patchy skin, itch, dryness and greying are common problems. For some, changing styles frequently gives a fresher perspective. Veteran military officer Venugopal is one such.

“I go to salon only for a haircut. I’ve been experimenting with different beard styles at home with simple trimming and shaving techniques for the past 15 years. Some people associate my style with a particular hero or movie. We’re all dominated by films and influence of media. My list of moustache styles includes horseshoe, walrus, pencil and handlebar. Especially my traditional South Indian murukku meesai is a symbol of pride. I take utmost care to protect it,” said Venu.

Maintaining hair is the biggest challenge especially for men with long locks. Narain Neelakantan has long curly hair. He either lets it loose or wears a man bun. “A common question I encounter is about de-tangling. I go to the salon for that. I wash my hair often and go for a spa once in two weeks. Applying gel helps. Sticking to one technique is better, especially if you have long hair,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
summer beauty tips

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp