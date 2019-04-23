Neighbours attack couple with pots over dog poop, waste

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What seemed like a trivial issue of asking their neighbours to clean up after their dog and their trash, turned ugly for a couple when their neighbours attacked them with flowerpots leaving them seriously injured.

The 41-year-old man and his wife were brutally attacked by their neighbour, Venkatesh and his two relatives at Mallasandra near T Dasarahalli on Saturday night.

Ramesh, a garments shop employee, and his wife Bhagyamma live in a rented house in Mallasandra. Their neighbour Venkatesh’s wife Sudha allegedly kept throwing waste in front of Bhagyamma’s house and let their dogs poop in front of their house. Whenever Bhagyamma complained to Sudha about this behaviour, she would end up being abused by Sudha. Ramesh usually told his wife to turn a blind to their neighbour’s behaviour.

On Saturday morning, when Bhagyamma was cleaning the area in front of her house, she saw that the dogs had created a mess again. She approached Sudha and told her she was tired of cleaning up after her and told her to take her dogs away. Sudha started arguing with Bhagyamma, but Ramesh intervened and said that he would clean the mess.

“Later that evening, there was a knock on the door and when my wife opened it, Venkatesh and two other men who were there on the other side started pulling her by her hair, tore her clothes and assaulted her. When I heard her cry, I came out was attacked by them as well,” said Ramesh.

Bhagyamma rushed to call the police after she saw her husband bleeding profusely from his head. The trio continued attacking Ramesh with flowerpots till the Hoysala police came and detained them. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case against Venkatesh and his relatives. They were arrested and later released on bail.However, we have asked them to stay away from Ramesh and his family.”