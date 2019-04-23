Woman assaulted for putting up mosquito net outside home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no space to accommodate all members of a family, a 38-year-old woman and some of her family members were sleeping outside their house, inside a mosquito net in Krishnappa Garden of CV Raman Nagar, on Friday night. The residents of the same area who were passing by the house raised an objection for setting up the mosquito net and got into a fight with the woman’s family, and went on assault the woman and her relatives brutally.

The injured woman filed a complaint against the attackers after getting treatment.Lakshmi, a resident of Krishnappa Garden was sleeping outside the house along with her sister Nagavalli, sister-in-law Kalaivani, and her children. Around 9 pm, Krishnappa Garden residents Pradeepa and Rohan were passing by Lakshmi’s house and asked them why they tied the mosquito net and started shouting at them. Lakshmi said it was to protect her children from mosquitoes.

Pradeepa and Rohan asked her to remove the net immediately. They also threatened to tear the net if she wouldn’t remove it on her own. Lakshmi and the two of them got into an argument on this issue.

They tore the net, and when Lakshmi tried to stop them they pulled her by hair and assaulted her. They pushed her on the ground and kicked her. Kalainavi and Nalini rushed to her help.

They called their friends, Yesu, Ananda and Sudha, who came to the spot and assaulted Kalaivani and Nalini and left from there.An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case against the assaulters and are investigating. They claim that the mosquito net was blocking their way and they asked her to remove it.”