Women’s group comes together to battle plastic

BENGALURU: In Malleswaram, a group of 15 women are spreading awareness among locals not to use plastic. The group, called Malleswaram Social, which calls itself a community which cares for society, is going to different stores like clothing, grocery, stationery and others, and asking shop owners not to give plastic covers to customers. They are also talking to them about the ill-effects of the use of plastic.

To curb plastic usage, the group made posters and handed them out to many store owners on Malleswaram 8th Cross, which read, “Our stores don’t use plastic bags, don’t ask for them”.The women also gave away paper covers and handmade cloth bags.

“We got out old bedsheets and clothes which are of no use, and made cloth bags out of them. We have also linked up with an NGO whi ch makes paper covers, and are picking up covers from them and giving them away to vendors. Cloth bags are also given to vendors for free. But where vendors are giving cloth bags to the people, we have asked them to charge the customers so that next time they bring their own bags,” said Upasana Narang, member of Malleswaram Social.

So far, more than 100 paper covers and over 50 cloth bags were distributed. An 82-year-old resident Saraswati, has was also part of the awareness rally, makes paper covers by herself at home, and distributes them to the vendors.

GOING GREEN ON EARTH DAY

A group of 15 children from Marathahalli carried out a plog run, picking up waste in their locality. They collected bottles, wrappers, sachets, etc. The children hope to carry more such plog runs in their summer holidays, and are bringing awareness of the 4Rs -- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rejoice.

A community policing group from RR Nagar, in association with the Karnataka forest department, planted over 1,500 seeds in Turahalli forest.

