Love selfies? Soon, this app may help you tackle craze

BENGALURU: NIMHANS is now looking at adding a feature to its digital detox app that would track the number of selfies taken by a user each day. The app was launched in January to help people track use of social media platforms.“In March, we also incorporated a feature that calculates the duration spent playing games, like PUBG, Dota 2, etc,” said Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology, SHUT Clinic.

The app, called ‘Digital Detox by SHUT clinic,’ is available on Android Playstore. It is funded by the clinic in Tamil Nadu. The feature to track the number of selfies will be implemented once they receive more funding from Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperumbudur.

“The app asks questions on lifestyle disturbances caused to them. Besides telling them the number of hours spent playing a particular game that day, it also gives suggestions to help them cope,” Sharma said.

It also gives reminders to blink eyes and perform neck exercises, and asks users if they are facing sleep disturbance, eye strain or loneliness. The app has been downloaded around 10,000 times so far.