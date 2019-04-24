Home Cities Bengaluru

Love selfies? Soon, this app may help you tackle craze

 NIMHANS is now looking at adding a feature to its digital detox app that would track the number of selfies taken by a user each day.

Published: 24th April 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By  Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: NIMHANS is now looking at adding a feature to its digital detox app that would track the number of selfies taken by a user each day. The app was launched in January to help people track use of social media platforms.“In March, we also incorporated a feature that calculates the duration spent playing games, like PUBG, Dota 2, etc,” said Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology, SHUT Clinic.

The app, called ‘Digital Detox by SHUT clinic,’ is available on Android Playstore. It is funded by the clinic in Tamil Nadu. The feature to track the number of selfies will be implemented once they receive more funding from Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperumbudur.      

“The app asks questions on lifestyle disturbances caused to them. Besides telling them the number of hours spent playing a particular game that day, it also gives suggestions to help them cope,” Sharma said. 
It also gives reminders to blink eyes and perform neck exercises, and asks users if they are facing sleep disturbance, eye strain or loneliness. The app has been downloaded around 10,000 times so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Selfie NIMHANS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp