‘My two Maltese dogs have made me more compassionate about animals’

Who knew that dog-sitting for a friend would change my life completely? While doing so, I fell in love with her Maltese pup.

Published: 24th April 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

The author with her two dogs, Sushi and Yuki

By Neeti Gokhalay 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Who knew that dog-sitting for a friend would change my life completely? While doing so, I fell in love with her Maltese pup. And that’s what prompted me to go ahead and get two of my own Maltese dogs: Sushi (three-years-old) and Yuki (one-year-old).

They are 100 per cent apartment friendly and oh so adorable! And they get along great too. There was this one time when Sushi and Yuki had to descend the staircase at my in-laws’ home. Sushi was a pro with it, but Yuki was really hesitant since this was only 
her second time. Sushi teaching Yuki to climb a staircase has to be the cutest memory I have of them.

There’s nothing about them that I can’t stand or hate. Except maybe the shrillness of their bark - that’s annoying. If they could speak and you had to ask them what they hate, I’m sure their answer would be bath time. Personally, I love doing this but it’s hilarious how much they hate it. 

I also love how excited they get when I tell them that they’re going for a walk. They love their time outside.Despite all the love we have for them, my husband Anirudh and I did harbour some concerns too. Potty training the dogs was a challenge and we worried about how our pet would manage in the apartment alone when Anirudh and I were out. We trained Sushi slowly when she was alone. Now that there’s two of them, they’re completely fine.

The best part about having them in my life would be how much more compassionate they have made me about animals, more so towards dogs. Pets are an unadulterated source of joy and love, who wouldn’t want them around?
The author is the principal designer at SECOND: Design + Media. 

