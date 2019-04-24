Openly embracing four-legged colleagues in offices  

Priya Chetty Rajagopal By

BENGALURU: Initially, I bought Paper Boat drinks because of a dog called Hector. Funny as it sounds, I started following a dog called Hector BowWow on Twitter. He was this goofy labrador who was adopted by a company called Hector Beverages Private Limited, who manufactured Paper Boat. To date, their Jaljeera drink remains my favourite! And then as Hector grew, he got an Indie pup, so Bevvy came along. I realised that this company seemed to want to name the dogs after their company. Yes, Bevvy was short for Beverages! I don’t know whether Private has joined or Limited is expected, but I do wait with bated breath.

I’m conscious of this as a very interesting and growing trend many Indian cities. More and more companies are very open about having dogs at work. This might be employees who bring their pet dogs to work or it may be that the company itself has adopted or allowed a dog at work themselves.

Coffee Narayan Rao was rescued as a pup with a broken paw at Cubbon Park, and now occupies pride of place in dad’s office at the factory.

Adopted Indie Bonnie lazes like a Reuben model at the RadioActive office bay window. Snowy Jimmiki was adopted by an artist studio recently and now works on the wall are dedicated to her. This trend seems to be strong in creative agencies and smaller digital companies, where most of these dogs are either rescues or adopted from the streets. I know several HR Heads who are gung-ho about ‘Bring Your Dog to Work’ Day.

Seattle-headquartered Amazon has a 6,000-strong dog population and its own Woof Pack Manager. The US has an increasing number of companies that allow dogs at work – seven per cent. A Central Michigan University study recently found that the presence of a dog in a group office setting encouraged subjects to be more cooperative, communicative and friendly than in groups where there was no dog. Companies are increasingly cognizant of the positive impact, the gentle compassion and openness that a canine can provide.

There is also a huge benefit for the company as the team has someone to hang out with during stressful times. Those who were scared of dogs or are indifferent, suddenly find that their fear and apprehension is distinctly misplaced. And there is absolutely no question that Bengaluru is a city that is ballistic about its pets.

Let’s look at it dispassionately. I know people think of issues around dogs that include care, exercise, hygiene and logistics but it seems that the supportive nature of dogs and their seemingly unconditional acceptance of the different levels of care they receive makes it all worthwhile.

One has to ensure that safety is a priority on nights when people are not there. Food, vaccinations, vet visits and safety of the employees is paramount. There is also a requirement to make a provision for vet insurance, that is in case there’s any untoward incident with the pets biting someone or falling sick. Hygiene, training, regular walks and pee/poop breaks, bathing and flea control are just as important. It is also necessary to think of what happens if the company closes down.

I do recall when a company had shut down its office and employees were devastated with one of the colleagues actually took the dog along with him because he was so attached. There have been instances of great comfort given to employees by the sheer presence of a warm and happy dog. Recently, I was amazed to go to one of the biggest lawyers’ offices in the city and then find the scruffiest, cutest indie dog floating through all the offices. He apparently rides the lift and comes in and out as he feels like it. He wasn’t a looker or particularly sanitised, but he was a part of them.

And with dogs actually adopted by a company vs pet dogs being allowed to come to offices, I see an increasing ability for a company or organisation to embrace a four-legged colleague, not only out of respect our changing times but also the multiplicity of lives we lead and what makes all of us happy. And pets certainly do.

The author is a CXO search consultant, civic evangelist, Bangalore champion, Google-Doodle aspirer and certified dog slave since 2007.

Meet Bonnie

The author, with Bonnie, the resident Reuben poser at RadioActive