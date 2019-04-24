Orphanage staff whip up recipe of sweet satisfaction in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The end of each month marked a celebration for the children of Need Base India Rainbow Home in Jalahalli West. The 110 orphans would come together to celebrate birthdays of children in the month gone by. But recently, when the NGO-run orphanage ran out of sponsors who facilitated these celebrations, the staff didn’t want the young children to be disappointed. Which is why they decided to arrange for a baking workshop that would teach the children, aged between 11 and 15, how to bake their own cakes. Each month would have at least five to six birthdays and the cost of celebration would come

up to Rs 2,000, which was not easy to source.

“When we did not have funds for a cake and a birthday celebration, we would prepare kesari bath or payasam for the kids, but they would still feel like something was amiss. Every child wants a birthday cake along with a celebration, which is why we came up with the idea of conducting a baking workshop so they can learn how to bake themselves.

Eleven children were selected depending on their age and interest. They will, in turn, teach the other kids who want to learn baking in future,” said Pooja S, Child Protection Committee member who co-ordinates with NGO Need Base India Rainbow Home in Jalahalli West.

Of the 110 girls who reside here, the government provides mid-day meals for 60 of them. By raising their own funds, the NGO arranges for food for the remaining 50. Due to lack of funds, the orphanage is run on the premises of a government school. “Given the kind of backgrounds the girls come from, they didn’t know how to bake at all, but once they got into it, they were extremely happy. Initially, they assumed it would be hard, but by the end of the four-and-a-half hour workshop, they were confident of baking themselves,” added Pooja.

Hema Akalwadi, who conducted the workshop admits that when she first interacted with the girls, she realised they had not been exposed to ingredients like baking powder, maida, baking soda and vinegar. “They were not aware of ovens and microwaves either. I decided to start with something more basic, like cupcakes and then concluded the workshop by teaching them how to bake a large sponge cake,” said Akalwadi.

She found her own sponsors to contribute for the workshop and brought along an oven too. “The girls had a gala time and grasped everything quickly. Since they do not have an oven, I taught them how to use even a cooker or a wok to bake cakes so they can do it at home. I am now looking for a sponsor who can buy them an OTG (Oven, toaster and grill) because this will motivate them further,” added Akalwadi, who felt that baking would help being happy and develop their interpersonal relationships.