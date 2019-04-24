Home Cities Bengaluru

Indiranagar residents irked after erratic power damages gadgets

Kiran Prabhu, a resident of first main, was alarmed when she sensed a burning smell emanating from her TV last week.

Published: 24th April 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Prabhu with her damaged TV

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Defence Colony in Indiranagar are blaming Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for inaction over their complaints of power outages and voltage fluctuations leaving their home appliances damaged. Kiran Prabhu, a resident of first main, was alarmed when she sensed a burning smell emanating from her TV last week. “Smoke was coming out too. The technician blamed it on power surge,” she said.

Another resident, Pankaj Malhotra, said many of his neighbours faced similar issues in the last few days. “My modem and set-top box stopped working. I complained to BESCOM many times but they did not come. I think there was a power surge that damaged our appliances permanently,” he said.

While most residents experienced the problem when it rained last week, Swarna Venkataraman said her washing machine, cooking range and chimney went kaput two months ago. “They stopped working, a week apart. The mechanic said power fluctuations caused the breakdown and that they could not be repaired. I complained to BESCOM but there has been no response,” Swarna said.

A BESCOM official said people should ensure their homes have proper earthing. “In a fraction of a second, when power goes off and comes on, the voltage surges, which may damage appliances,”  Goutham, assistant engineer, BESCOM, said, adding, “As for the case where it took place when it did not rain, we will have to inspect why it happened.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Power Surge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp