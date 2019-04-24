Indiranagar residents irked after erratic power damages gadgets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Defence Colony in Indiranagar are blaming Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for inaction over their complaints of power outages and voltage fluctuations leaving their home appliances damaged. Kiran Prabhu, a resident of first main, was alarmed when she sensed a burning smell emanating from her TV last week. “Smoke was coming out too. The technician blamed it on power surge,” she said.

Another resident, Pankaj Malhotra, said many of his neighbours faced similar issues in the last few days. “My modem and set-top box stopped working. I complained to BESCOM many times but they did not come. I think there was a power surge that damaged our appliances permanently,” he said.

While most residents experienced the problem when it rained last week, Swarna Venkataraman said her washing machine, cooking range and chimney went kaput two months ago. “They stopped working, a week apart. The mechanic said power fluctuations caused the breakdown and that they could not be repaired. I complained to BESCOM but there has been no response,” Swarna said.

A BESCOM official said people should ensure their homes have proper earthing. “In a fraction of a second, when power goes off and comes on, the voltage surges, which may damage appliances,” Goutham, assistant engineer, BESCOM, said, adding, “As for the case where it took place when it did not rain, we will have to inspect why it happened.”