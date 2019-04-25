219 new skywalks, 234 road humps needed in Bengaluru, shows traffic survey

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city needs work to improve the traffic situation in 2,346 locations, a month-long survey conducted by the traffic police department has revealed. The survey was conducted last month across Bengaluru to observe the hindrances and rectify them before the arrival of monsoon.

Based on the findings of the study, the department will send proposals to the concerned government agencies. It will also call for tenders by the end of this month to rectify the spots which fall under the traffic department. The aim is to complete a few projects in six months.

The problem areas identified in the survey included 221 pedestrian crossings, 86 skywalks, 34 pedestrian underpasses, 213 locations requiring upgradation of existing pedestrian crossings, and 478 junctions that need improvement. As many as 292 civil works are pending, while 176 electric poles and transformers require relocation, as do nine bus bays. A total of 105 street lights require installation or relocation, and 219 new foot bridges are needed.

The study also suggested that 47 black spots have to be removed, and 52 locations with spill-over garbage need to be cleaned. There are 45 waterlogging areas that are crying for a solution. It also took into account road humps, pointing out that the city needs 234 new road humps while seven of them need to be removed and 131 speed-breakers have to be converted as per scientific specifications.

All these locations need to be attended to soon to regulate the traffic and help commuters travel with ease and comfort, P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), said . “We aim to complete this in six months, and want to achieve most of the work possibly by monsoon. Also, we will identify potholes to avoid fatal accidents during the rainy season. Footpath encroachment drives will be done seriously from now on,” he added.

The department wants to resolve issues pertaining to pedestrian crossings and skywalks first. It has identified many areas, around Nelamangala and city outskirts, where there is no pedestrian crossing for 4-5 km at a stretch. “In these areas, people either walk for a long distance or they try to cross the road through moving traffic, which lead to accidents,” Harishekaran said.