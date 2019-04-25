Home Cities Bengaluru

Amid residents’ opposition, BBMP widens Sarjapura road stretch

BBMP has been witnessing hindrances over the project as the property owners have staged several protests, refusing to give up their land for Transferable Development Rights (TDR).  

Published: 25th April 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP has widened road between Carmelaram and Wipro campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing project of widening Sarjapura road has finally seen some development, after experiencing several roadblocks. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completed the widening and resurfacing of the main carriageway as part of the first installment of the project of widening the 4.47km stretch from 23m to 45m between Sarjapura Road and Ibluru Junction via Gunjur.

BBMP has completed the 2.5 km stretch between Carmelaram and Wipro campus after widening it from 60 ft to 100 ft, and laying one layer of asphalt. The civic agency wants to lay two more layers in the coming days.

“We have completed the stretch of 2.5 km, as we had the land along the proposed project. We are yet to complete the work in another 2.2km, where we still need to complete the land acquisition part involving 248 property owners,” Nandeesh J R, executive engineer, Road Widening,  said. “However, we have government land available along the remaining stretch, where we will soon take up the work in the next phase. This stretch has currently been laid with one layer of asphalt, and two more will be added to provide the finishing of the surface,” he added.

BBMP has been witnessing hindrances over the project as the property owners have staged several protests, refusing to give up their land for Transferable Development Rights (TDR).  

“It may be difficult for us to convince the property owners as they are all united against the land acquisition. We will hold a meeting with property owners to convince them for the said project and we will have to take it up,” another official from BBMP said.
The project is estimated to cost `90 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Sarjapura road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp