Amid residents’ opposition, BBMP widens Sarjapura road stretch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing project of widening Sarjapura road has finally seen some development, after experiencing several roadblocks. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completed the widening and resurfacing of the main carriageway as part of the first installment of the project of widening the 4.47km stretch from 23m to 45m between Sarjapura Road and Ibluru Junction via Gunjur.

BBMP has completed the 2.5 km stretch between Carmelaram and Wipro campus after widening it from 60 ft to 100 ft, and laying one layer of asphalt. The civic agency wants to lay two more layers in the coming days.

“We have completed the stretch of 2.5 km, as we had the land along the proposed project. We are yet to complete the work in another 2.2km, where we still need to complete the land acquisition part involving 248 property owners,” Nandeesh J R, executive engineer, Road Widening, said. “However, we have government land available along the remaining stretch, where we will soon take up the work in the next phase. This stretch has currently been laid with one layer of asphalt, and two more will be added to provide the finishing of the surface,” he added.

BBMP has been witnessing hindrances over the project as the property owners have staged several protests, refusing to give up their land for Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

“It may be difficult for us to convince the property owners as they are all united against the land acquisition. We will hold a meeting with property owners to convince them for the said project and we will have to take it up,” another official from BBMP said.

The project is estimated to cost `90 crore.