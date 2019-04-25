Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP’s monsoon preparations begins a month early this year

A drain choked with plastic and other garbage in BTM Layout | shriram b n

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To take on the upcoming monsoon season, the state government on Wednesday held a meeting with all civic agencies in the city. The meeting, which generally occurs in May, was held a month early for the first time, to prepare adequately for the rains.  

At the meeting, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials presented measures to prevent flooding of stormwater drains (SWD) in vulnerable stretches. For the last three years, 187 vulnerable spots have witnessed uncontrolled flooding. “We have identified 246 locations across 186 kilometers of SWD where choking occurs. New methods like SWD mapping are being used to stop blocking of these drains. In addition, rejuvenation of 74 lakes has started and 18 are already completed. Tenders will be floated soon for another 31,” said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

He also said that around 400 kilometers of uncleared SWD’s would be cleared soon. Besides this, 21 teams are inspecting trees to avoid toppling during rains. “Chief engineers of each zone have been asked to fill potholes and control rooms will be manned at all times,”Parameshwara said.

Among the short term plans proposed by the BBMP are trash barriers to prevent overflow of SWD’s, the operation of two high powered water pumps in vulnerable areas as well as a new project to construct silt retention ponds at critical areas in the 840 kilometer SWD network across Bengaluru.

Additionally, having learnt from past mistakes, the BBMP has also decided to take up mapping and annual maintenance of SWDs to make them compatible with monitoring software loaded on to cellphones and other smart systems as a long term plan.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BBMP Commissioner, N Manjunatha Prasad said, “We are fully prepared to tackle rain related issues in the city for which we have held this meeting one month before the monsoon starts. Few of the proposed plans have already started and other plans will be implemented shortly.”

