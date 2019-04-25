Home Cities Bengaluru

Cap on new auto permits: Karnataka High Court to hear PIL after summer vacation

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar made it clear that the new permits will be subject to the outcome of the PIL.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday said it will take up the hearing of a PIL challenging the notification issued by the Transport Department to enhance the ceiling on issuing new permits for autorickshaws, after the summer vacation.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar made it clear that the new permits will be subject to the outcome of the PIL. Software engineer Nithin R Puthige had filed the PIL challenging last year’s notification, which upped the cap on issuing of new permits from 1.25 lakh to 1.55 lakh. He had said the impacts on the environment and traffic had not been considered.    

He also sought directions to transport authorities to take action against about 19K autorickshaws, which, he said, are plying in the city without valid permits.

HC dismisses PIL seeking FIR over March 28 protest

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Wednesday dismissed a PIL petition seeking directions to the police to register an FIR against the public servants, including the CM, for holding protest in front of the Income Tax office on March 28 in the city. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar dismissed the PIL filed by A Mallikarjuna, an agriculturist from Chelur in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district. He claimed the police failed to take action despite a complaint being filed with senior officials.

