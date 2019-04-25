Home Cities Bengaluru

Colleagues leave town to vote, BMTC drivers double as conductors

With several conductors leaving town to cast their vote on Tuesday, some BMTC drivers did a dual job of driving the bus and issuing tickets to avoid cancellation of bus service on that route.

Published: 25th April 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Some passengers raised safety concerns over drivers issuing tickets

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several conductors leaving town to cast their vote on Tuesday, some BMTC drivers did a dual job of driving the bus and issuing tickets to avoid cancellation of bus service on that route.
Subash Banigol drove the bus from Kammanahalli to Shivaji Nagar while also issuing tickets. The conductor had gone to Kalaburagi to vote.

Banigol did not want to cancel the trip and volunteered to do both duties together. “Many of my colleagues are doing the same since some conductors and drivers are from Kalaburagi, Hassan and Hubbali,” he said, adding that he worked three hours overtime on Monday.

Another driver said he didn’t mind doing both duties together some time. “We close the back door and let passengers enter from the front door to ensure everyone buys a ticket. It is hard, but doing it once in a while is not an issue,” he added.

A few passengers raised safety issues. “The drivers should concentrate on the road while driving,” said Suryakanth Acharya, a passenger. Another passenger, Jeffin John said he got late, as the driver waited at each stop to issue tickets.

BMTC chairman MA Haris said options such as postal election or depots where their votes can be collected should be given to them. “It is not fair to ask them not to vote. I will look into the matter,” Haris said. 

TAGS
BMTC drivers Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

