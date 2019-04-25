Colleagues leave town to vote, BMTC drivers double as conductors

Saji Mathew By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several conductors leaving town to cast their vote on Tuesday, some BMTC drivers did a dual job of driving the bus and issuing tickets to avoid cancellation of bus service on that route.

Subash Banigol drove the bus from Kammanahalli to Shivaji Nagar while also issuing tickets. The conductor had gone to Kalaburagi to vote.

Banigol did not want to cancel the trip and volunteered to do both duties together. “Many of my colleagues are doing the same since some conductors and drivers are from Kalaburagi, Hassan and Hubbali,” he said, adding that he worked three hours overtime on Monday.

Another driver said he didn’t mind doing both duties together some time. “We close the back door and let passengers enter from the front door to ensure everyone buys a ticket. It is hard, but doing it once in a while is not an issue,” he added.

A few passengers raised safety issues. “The drivers should concentrate on the road while driving,” said Suryakanth Acharya, a passenger. Another passenger, Jeffin John said he got late, as the driver waited at each stop to issue tickets.

BMTC chairman MA Haris said options such as postal election or depots where their votes can be collected should be given to them. “It is not fair to ask them not to vote. I will look into the matter,” Haris said.