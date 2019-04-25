Home Cities Bengaluru

Going for a stroll at Cubbon Park? Beware of robbers

22 personnel from horticulture department deployed to keep eye on activities

Published: 25th April 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A walk across the famous Cubbon Park can prove to be costly, especially after 5pm, with several robberies happening in the premises. So far, 11 such cases have been registered this year, as compared to 27 cases all of last year.

A 43-year-old software engineer, Nanda Kishore Rao, was badly beaten up by a gang and ended up in hospital on Friday. In another incident on the same day, another man was admitted in the same hospital after he was also beaten up by the same gang at the same spot, just hours before Rao was attacked.At present, a group of 22 personnel from the horticulture department is divided to work in three shifts – 6am to 2pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am – to keep an eye on the activities in the 392 acre-park.

“We have also re-deployed six personnel in mufti as they were taken out for election duty, and six women from the Home Guards work two shifts,” D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said. Also, because of the increase in number of theft and robbery cases in the area, two Hoysalas that used to be stationary within the park have now been asked to move around at regular intervals, he added.

“Just 15 days ago, we nabbed two gangs from Shivaji Nagar, which had been operating at Commercial Street, MG Road and Cubbon Park,” Devaraj revealed.

The department had decided last month to install smart LED lights and CCTV cameras inside the park to make the area safer, especially for women and children.

“As of now, there are 10 CCTV cameras in the park, but it is not enough. That is why we had asked for an additional 60 CCTV cameras to cover sensitive spots. The cable work is going on now, including that for the 800 smart LED lights. The work is expected to be completed in a month,” Devaraj said.

Questions on the safety of people in the huge green space in the city have been raised earlier too. In 2015, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two security guards, following which women personnels were deployed on the ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cubbon Park Robbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp