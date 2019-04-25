Going for a stroll at Cubbon Park? Beware of robbers

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A walk across the famous Cubbon Park can prove to be costly, especially after 5pm, with several robberies happening in the premises. So far, 11 such cases have been registered this year, as compared to 27 cases all of last year.

A 43-year-old software engineer, Nanda Kishore Rao, was badly beaten up by a gang and ended up in hospital on Friday. In another incident on the same day, another man was admitted in the same hospital after he was also beaten up by the same gang at the same spot, just hours before Rao was attacked.At present, a group of 22 personnel from the horticulture department is divided to work in three shifts – 6am to 2pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am – to keep an eye on the activities in the 392 acre-park.

“We have also re-deployed six personnel in mufti as they were taken out for election duty, and six women from the Home Guards work two shifts,” D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said. Also, because of the increase in number of theft and robbery cases in the area, two Hoysalas that used to be stationary within the park have now been asked to move around at regular intervals, he added.

“Just 15 days ago, we nabbed two gangs from Shivaji Nagar, which had been operating at Commercial Street, MG Road and Cubbon Park,” Devaraj revealed.

The department had decided last month to install smart LED lights and CCTV cameras inside the park to make the area safer, especially for women and children.

“As of now, there are 10 CCTV cameras in the park, but it is not enough. That is why we had asked for an additional 60 CCTV cameras to cover sensitive spots. The cable work is going on now, including that for the 800 smart LED lights. The work is expected to be completed in a month,” Devaraj said.

Questions on the safety of people in the huge green space in the city have been raised earlier too. In 2015, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two security guards, following which women personnels were deployed on the ground.