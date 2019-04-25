Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court grants bail to MLA Ganesh says assault was not intentional

The court said there is no intention to cause the death of the complainant (Anand Singh) by the petitioner (Ganesh) and that the alleged incident took place on the spur of the moment.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:21 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Congress MLA J N Ganesh, elected from Kampli in Ballari district, in relation to the attack on Vijayanagara Congress MLA Anand Singh, at a resort on the outskirts of the city.

Justice B A Patil imposed certain conditions while granting bail: That Ganesh should execute a personal bond for Rs 2 lakh, with surety for a like sum, for the satisfaction of the trial court. He should not tamper with the prosecution evidence directly or indirectly, interfere with investigations or threaten prosecution witnesses. The court said he must not indulge in criminal activities until the trial ends. The judge observed, “I feel this is an unfortunate case where people’s representatives, said to be models for society, have taken to the altercation. If those who should be models for society fight in a public place, the image of a prestigious institution of the state is affected.”

On the state public prosecutor (SPP) saying that investigation is in progress and limited bail may be granted till the chargesheet is filed, the court said the submission cannot be considered because under Section 439 CrPC, interim bail cannot be granted.

The court said there is no intention to cause the death of the complainant (Anand Singh) by the petitioner (Ganesh) and that the alleged incident took place on the spur of the moment. The Special Court rejected his bail plea on March 25.

