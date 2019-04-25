Home Cities Bengaluru

PU students demand copies of answer scripts

The scripts requested for photocopying will be uploaded on the department’s website and can be accessed by students by logging into the website using a password.

Published: 25th April 2019

The PU department has received 80,848 requests for photocopies of answer scripts

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department Of Pre-University Education is flooded with applications for photocopies of answer scripts from students who received their second-year PU exam results recently. It’s been 10 days since the results were announced, and several students are submitting online applications requesting copies of answer scripts. As per data, so far, the department has received 80,848 requests.

It is mandatory for candidates to apply for copies of their answer scripts in order for their results to be revaluated, said officials. Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics are the subjects for which the most number of requests have been submitted. For Physics, the number of applications has crossed 15,000, 14,000 for Mathematics, 13,000 for Chemistry and around 10,000 for Biology.

The department is expecting more application requests. The scripts requested for photocopying will be uploaded on the department’s website and can be accessed by students by logging into the website using a password.

“The photocopies will be uploaded online from April 27, and candidates can download the same, verify, and apply for revaluation if not they are not satisfied with their results or if they find some kind of discrepancy in the marks allotted,” said a senior department official.

Once the revaluation and re-totalling requests are submitted, the department will assign the job to concerned subject teachers.

