Realtor Yousuf Shariff arrested by Central Crime Branch for cheating developer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Wednesday arrested the proprietor of Umrah Developers, a city-based real estate firm, in connection with a cheating case filed by a developer. The police had searched his residence and office on Richmond Road, and reportedly found documents related to properties worth several crores.

The accused is Yousuf Shariff, alias D Babu, alias Scrap. The case was registered against him by Prajwal Shenava, director of Indraprastha Shelters Private Ltd, in Ashoknagar police station for allegedly cheating the firm to the tune of Rs 7 crore. Shariff had sold government land to Indraprastha for development in 2011, and also mortgaged the same land to another developer, police said.

Shariff had also duped a number of people by selling them land with the help of forged documents, and had other criminal cases against him, police added. Many such cases have come to light.

“Considering the seriousness of the forgery case, it was transferred to the CCB, whose teams raided his house and office on Monday and found documents related to several properties. As his custodial inquiry was necessary, he was arrested on Wednesday and produced before court,” police added.