South Western Railway gets new DRM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ashok Kumar Verma, executive director of Railway Stores in the Ministry of Railways, assumed charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway Zone on Wednesday.

Outgoing DRM, R S Saxena, will join the Jabalpur Division of West Coast Railway Zone. Verma holds a degree in civil engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad.

He has also served as additional divisional railway manager, Jhansi division of North Central Railway, and additional general manager of IRCON on the JVK New Rail Line Project. The new DRM has also worked at the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurtala, and Diesel Loco Modernization Works.