Home Cities Bengaluru

South Western Railway gets new DRM

Outgoing DRM, R S Saxena, will join the Jabalpur Division of West Coast Railway Zone.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ashok Kumar Verma, executive director of Railway Stores in the Ministry of Railways, assumed charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway Zone on Wednesday.

Outgoing DRM, R S Saxena, will join the Jabalpur Division of West Coast Railway Zone. Verma holds a degree in civil engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad.

He has also served as additional divisional railway manager, Jhansi division of North Central Railway, and additional general manager of IRCON on the JVK New Rail Line Project. The new DRM has also worked at the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurtala, and Diesel Loco Modernization Works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp