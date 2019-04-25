With Bumrah-like action, this young Bengaluru bowler is sought after by cricket stars

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: A particular youngster, with a ball in his hand, steaming into bowl during the nets session of Royal Challengers Bangalore has become a regular sight at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Some fans, who come to watch the mega stars of the franchise, are hooked onto following the bowler for good reason. From a distance, Mahesh Kumar P can easily be mistaken for India’s best pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, due to his unconventional bowling action.

Mahesh has been bowling at the net session of the Bangalore franchise for three years. He is one of the first to reach the venue despite having to undertake two hours of bus journey from Doddaballapur, located on the outskirts of the city. It is his love and passion for the game, which drives him far.

What makes it more special is the fact that Mahesh, despite being an engineering graduate, does not want to take the MNC route. “It was my father’s wish that I study engineering. I have done so, and I think it’s time for me to go all out for my major dream, which is to play cricket at the highest level,” he said.

His stint at the RCB nets has made him popular. So much so that when Mumbai Indians came here for a match, they noticed his bowling action, and they posted a video (split screen) showing him alongside their bowler, Bumrah, on the social media. Also, when Kolkata Knight Riders visited Bengaluru for their IPL game, the 22-year-old was asked to bowl 20-25 balls to some of their players.

“I went to the KKR nets session and, I think, they were quite impressed. Head coach Jacques Kallis said they would watch out for me in the next IPL auction,” Mahesh said.His nets outing is not only limited to IPL, as he also bowled to Indian players ahead of India’s T20 encounter against Australia in February. Even head coach, Ravi Shastri, was reportedly impressed and some Indian cricketers referred to him as ‘junior Bumrah’.

However, Mahesh wants to create his own identity. “I will stick to my strengths instead of follow him. I can create my own identity, but Bumrah will be my idol forever,” he said.He was also invited by the Australian team to bowl at the nets, which surprised him. Mahesh recalled how bowling coach Troy Cooley was impressed, and invited him to play club cricket Down Under.

“I was shocked when Cooley asked me, ‘Can you come to Melbourne and play?’ It made me realise that I have it in me,” Mahesh added.The speedster gave the chance a thought but his strong desire to play for the state, and the country, stopped him from accepting it. He also wants to fulfil his mother’s dream to see him play at the top level. She passed away when Mahesh was six.

As of now, Mahesh has made a mark in the second and third division cricket, and has been signed up by Swastic Union Cricket Club. It will also mark his first division debut.