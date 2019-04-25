Young science students get hands-on experience at workshop in Bengaluru mall

Saji Mathew By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Science lessons came alive at ‘Sciencestein’, where children between the ages of seven to 15 were demonstrated elephant toothpaste, anti-gravity water and pressure push. These experiments – burning air inside a can using a flammable liquid, resulting in a loud thunder noise to demonstrate pressure push – were an attempt to break away from theoretical learning. “We only learn theories at school, but today, I saw their applications,” admitted Krishiv Ramesh Bhatt, a student, who was one of the participants of ‘Sciencestein’, which was organised recently at Mantri Square Mall, Malleswaram.

As part of the session, which is on till April 28, a mini-lab has been created for kids where chemical reactions and fun games are being demonstrated. For instance, the Robo Soccer, a bluetooth-enabled game, where players in the form of miniature robots are controlled by kids, or Drone Simulator, a virtual reality game with simulators that take the contesting players into the virtual world of drones – kept the participants engaged. “We were able to learn about robots and their functioning through this. We are otherwise into rote learning at school,” said Maanya Ramesh (12), winner of the ‘Robo Soccer’ game.

Over the next few days, workshops on perfume making, bouncing ball, etc will be conducted. “We aim to bring about a wave of inquisitiveness in children to help them become future leaders,” said Kiran Kumar R, member of the organising committee.

Nitin Bir, head, mall management said this would provide quality learning for young patrons.