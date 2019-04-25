Home Cities Bengaluru

Young science students get hands-on experience at workshop in Bengaluru mall

As part of the session, which is on till April 28, a mini-lab has been created for kids where chemical reactions and fun games are being demonstrated.

Published: 25th April 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

A mini-lab has been created where games are being demonstrated  Pushkar V

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Science lessons came alive at ‘Sciencestein’, where children between the ages of seven to 15 were demonstrated elephant toothpaste, anti-gravity water and pressure push. These experiments – burning air inside a can using a flammable liquid, resulting in a loud thunder noise to demonstrate pressure push – were an attempt to break away from theoretical learning. “We only learn theories at school, but today, I saw their applications,” admitted Krishiv Ramesh Bhatt, a student, who was one of the participants of ‘Sciencestein’, which was organised recently at Mantri Square Mall, Malleswaram.  

As part of the session, which is on till April 28, a mini-lab has been created for kids where chemical reactions and fun games are being demonstrated. For instance, the Robo Soccer, a bluetooth-enabled game, where players in the form of miniature robots are controlled by kids, or Drone Simulator, a virtual reality game with simulators that take the contesting players into the virtual world of drones – kept the participants engaged. “We were able to learn about robots and their functioning through this. We are otherwise into rote learning at school,” said Maanya Ramesh (12), winner of the ‘Robo Soccer’ game.

Over the next few days, workshops on perfume making, bouncing ball, etc will be conducted. “We aim to bring about a wave of inquisitiveness in children to help them become future leaders,” said Kiran Kumar R, member of the organising committee.

Nitin Bir, head, mall management said this would provide quality learning for young patrons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sciencestein Science Workshop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp