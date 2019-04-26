Home Cities Bengaluru

Biker attacked over refusal to let men take selfies with his bike

The police said the incident occurred when Ganesh had gone to a coffee shop in Koramangala 4th Block along with a group of friends.

Published: 26th April 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men attacked an engineering student and his friend when he refused to let them take a selfie with his high-end bike, worth 30 lakh, near Bethany School in Koramangala on Wednesday night. The victim is Ganesh Gowda, a resident of Jayanagar.

The police said the incident occurred when Ganesh had gone to a coffee shop in Koramangala 4th Block along with a group of friends. Around 1.30 am while returning home with his friend Vinay, who was riding pillion on his Honda Goldwing bike, two bike-borne men overtook and halted them. They demanded that he give them the bike so that they could take selfies with it. They even pushed him after snatching the bike keys from him, and took the bike.

In the ensuing scuffle, the goons hit Vinay and punched Ganesh with a knuckle ring. Due to the injuries, Ganesh had started bleeding and collapsed on the road. After the victims raised an alarm, the miscreants threw the bike keys and fled the spot. The injured Ganesh was taken to St. John’s Hospital, after which he filed a complaint with the Koramangala police. When TNIE contacted the victim, he refused to talk as it was a personal case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biker Attacked Selfie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp