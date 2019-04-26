Biker attacked over refusal to let men take selfies with his bike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men attacked an engineering student and his friend when he refused to let them take a selfie with his high-end bike, worth 30 lakh, near Bethany School in Koramangala on Wednesday night. The victim is Ganesh Gowda, a resident of Jayanagar.

The police said the incident occurred when Ganesh had gone to a coffee shop in Koramangala 4th Block along with a group of friends. Around 1.30 am while returning home with his friend Vinay, who was riding pillion on his Honda Goldwing bike, two bike-borne men overtook and halted them. They demanded that he give them the bike so that they could take selfies with it. They even pushed him after snatching the bike keys from him, and took the bike.

In the ensuing scuffle, the goons hit Vinay and punched Ganesh with a knuckle ring. Due to the injuries, Ganesh had started bleeding and collapsed on the road. After the victims raised an alarm, the miscreants threw the bike keys and fled the spot. The injured Ganesh was taken to St. John’s Hospital, after which he filed a complaint with the Koramangala police. When TNIE contacted the victim, he refused to talk as it was a personal case.