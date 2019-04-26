Blueprint for roads is ready, finding funds a challenge

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic chief P Harishekaran on Thursday sent a proposal to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for a holistic upgrade of the city’s infrastructure, aimed at road safety.

The proposal is a result of a month-long study and has the blessings of the chiefs of BBMP, BESCOM and the BMTC. This is the first such attempt at making a concerted effort by bringing together different civic and transport agencies together to achieve better results for Bengaluru city.

For instance, one of the problems highlighted is of the bus stop next to Chinnaswamy Stadium. This is located in such a way that when buses drop off or pick up passengers, they have to cut across lanes to the right to continue on Kasturba Road, instantly causing traffic chaos and even threatening unsuspecting motorists who are taken by surprise when a massive bus suddenly takes a sharp turn right into their path.

Apart from this, there are also electric poles and transformers which are found right in the middle of footpaths, forcing pedestrians on to the roads, risking their lives with speeding vehicles zipping past.

The traffic police proposal, while leaving out controversial projects like the elevated corridor or the steel flyover, focuses on sprucing up existing infrastructure or opting for new projects to make a movement, on foot or on wheels, easier in the city.

Harishekaran has proposed relocating electric poles, transformers and bus bays while replacing unscientific road humps; putting up proper street-lights for pedestrians to walk and a slew of other upgrades to make the city free for movement.

Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Harishekaran said the department has done a detailed study of the city and has identified the problem areas. The proposal also entails identifying areas where water-logging could take place and preventing its occurrence. Identifying sections of city roads where pedestrians find it most difficult to cross, also finds mention.

When contacted, BMTC Managing Director N V Prasad said that the corporation had received the letter.

“I have asked the Director (Security & Vigilance) to prepare a detailed report on the proposals. Once the report is ready, we will decide on what needs to be done,” he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, “We have received the letter and we are happy to look into what Harishekaran has suggested. Though there are no funds to take up all those works they have demanded we will seek funds from the government and we will do it. After the works start it might take at least two to three months for the process,” he said.

Residents have also hailed the plan but they are apprehensive of the implementation of the projects. “They often come up with such grand plans, but nothing happens on ground. The traffic in the city is going to the dogs,” said a resident.