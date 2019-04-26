Century Club suspends, terminates members over financial matters

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The iconic Century Club has terminated three of its prominent members and suspended nine of its Executive Committee members, including three sitting members, on charges of financial mismanagement of the Club’s funds. The decision was taken during the Special General Body meeting of the Club held on April 16. The terminations and suspensions came into effect the same day, said a source.

The Club, located amidst the greenery of the Cubbon Park on Seshadri Road, was founded in 1917 by Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraiah. The club which intended to rope in only 100 members initially, has 6,000 members as on date. All members hold permanent membership.

Three of its former officer-bearers, President Rakshith, Secretary Arjun Anekar and Treasurer G R Nataraj, have all been expelled from the Club, informed a source privy to the developments. “Financial mismanagement, financial impropriety and non-accountability of funds” are the reasons for it, the source said. “There have been many wrong accounting entries by the staff which went unchecked. There was no intention to fraud but a case of excess payment made in many cases. So, the three former office- bearers have been terminated,” he said.

The suspension period of the six former Committee members and three present members is for one year and they have been permanently banned from taking part in the Club’s elections. They are guilty of failing to check the details of funds submitted to them. “Their silence implies a failure to follow club rules,” the source added.

Club president M S Giridhar confirmed the action initiated against all the members after repeated attempts to reach out to him over a period of a week. However, he tried to play down the matter billing it “a misdemeanour”. He also refused to give any specifics on the amount involved. Giridhar said the process to recover the money from the members involved would be initiated shortly.